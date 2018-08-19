Home Entertainment English

Matt Smith advised Tobias Menzies to ensure salaries 'are even' on 'The Crown'

Smith will be replaced by the 'Game of Thrones' star Menzies as Prince Philip for the season three and four of the acclaimed Netflix royal drama.

LONDON: Actor Matt Smith has revealed he had advised Tobias Menzies to ensure equal pay on the upcoming seasons of "The Crown".

Smith will be replaced by the "Game of Thrones" star Menzies as Prince Philip for the season three and four of the acclaimed Netflix royal drama.

During his appearance on the "Late Late Show with James Corden", Smith shared some of the tips he gave to his successor.

"Don't do it," was the first piece of advice, Smith told Corden that he shared with his successor.

"I said a few things to him. I told him a good book to read by Philip Eade called 'Young Prince Philip', which is very good.

"You know how it's like, you can't offer up too much. But I just said, 'God, make sure they pay you enough and make sure it's even'," he added.

The "pay" mention was in reference to the controversy that erupted in March when it was revealed that during the first two seasons Smith was paid more than the show's lead Claire Foy.

In response to the controversy, Smith had said that he completely supported Foy, and believes "we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all".

Recently, Foy dismissed the reports that she received USD 275,000 in back-pay for her role as Queen Elizabeth II.

