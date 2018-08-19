Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' season three inspired by 1985 comedy 'Fletch': David Harbour

The hit Netflix show, which debuted in 2016, instantly became famous for its heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia.

Published: 19th August 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor David Harbour has said that the upcoming season of "Stranger Things" is heavily influenced by Chevy Chase-starrer comedy "Fletch".

Showrunners, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, have said in the past that they were influenced by the works of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Stephen King, among others for the series.

Harbour, who will reprise his character Jim Hopper in third season, said the 1985 comedy will serve as one of the cinematic influences for the show.

"The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies. And 'Fletch' is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn't expect from 'Stranger Things' and you wouldn't expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn't expect from a darker season," Harbour told Variety.

The film, which has attracted a cult following over years, revolves around Los Angeles Times reporter Irwin M "Fletch" Fletcher (Chase), who is offered a large sum of money to kill a millionaire with a terminal cancer prognosis.

Earlier this year, actor Jake Busey joined the cast for the third season as Bruce, a journalist for The Hawkins Post, with questionable morals and a twisted sense of humour.

