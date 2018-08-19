Thomas Mann joins live-action film 'Lady and the Tramp'

Home Entertainment English

Published: 19th August 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Thomas Mann

Actor Thomas Mann (Photo | Thomas Mann Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGLES: Actor Thomas Mann has joined the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of "Lady and the Tramp" in the role of Lady's human owner, Jim Dear.

Best known for his role in the critically acclaimed "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," Mann was most recently seen in "Kong: Skull Islanda".

In "Lady and the Tramp", Tessa Thompson will play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann's wife, Darling, reports variety.com.

The majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney's wildly successful adaptations of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Jungle Book", but Mann and Clemons' characters will be live-action roles.

"Lady and the Trampa tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family, but is set astray when the family has a baby.

Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

Dear was the human owner who decided to get rid of Lady after the birth of their child.

Filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It is expected to debut on Disney's upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019.

