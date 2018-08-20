Home Entertainment English

Actor Ed Westwick will 'be back to work very soon' after sexual assault case dropped

Westwick, who denied accusations of sexual assault from two different women, has stayed out of the public eye since the allegations were made.

Published: 20th August 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Westwick

Actor Ed Westwick (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ed Westwick says he will be "back to work very soon" after sexual assault case against him was dropped.

Last month, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said that there was "insufficient evidence" to move ahead with prosecuting the 31-year-old British actor.

"I'm delighted that everybody got it right. I'll be back to work very soon," he told TMZ.

Westwick, who denied accusations of sexual assault from two different women, has stayed out of the public eye since the allegations were made.

The allegations led to Westwick's finished performance in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation "Ordeal by Innocence" being edited and refilmed by his replacement, Christian Cooke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual assault Ed Westwick Ed Westwick sexual assault case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony