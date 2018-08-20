Actor Ed Westwick will 'be back to work very soon' after sexual assault case dropped

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ed Westwick says he will be "back to work very soon" after sexual assault case against him was dropped.

Last month, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said that there was "insufficient evidence" to move ahead with prosecuting the 31-year-old British actor.

"I'm delighted that everybody got it right. I'll be back to work very soon," he told TMZ.

Westwick, who denied accusations of sexual assault from two different women, has stayed out of the public eye since the allegations were made.

The allegations led to Westwick's finished performance in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation "Ordeal by Innocence" being edited and refilmed by his replacement, Christian Cooke.