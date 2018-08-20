Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch to get 7.5 million pounds for 'Doctor Strange' sequel

Filming on 'Doctor Strange 2' is expected to begin next spring and could take as long as six months.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Benedict Cumberbatch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly take home 7.5 million pounds for the sequel to the superhero movie "Doctor Strange".

Filming on "Doctor Strange 2" is expected to begin next spring and could take as long as six months. And the 42-year-old British star is in line for a 5 million pounds increase from Disney on the pay packet he received for the original in 2016, reports mirror.co.uk.

But it could mean that he might not have time to fit in filming a fifth series for the hit show based on legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

A source said: "Benedict has become a huge player in the Marvel universe. But the nature of the shoot for the sequel means we're looking at 2020 for the next time we see the sleuth in a full series - if it happens at all."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange Sherlock Holmes Benedict Cumberbatch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony