Danny DeVito to receive San Sebastian Festival honour

Danny DeVito will get the award at the Spanish festival on September 22 and will present his new film 'Smallfoot' the next day.

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Danny DeVito will receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old actor will be honoured for his contribution to cinema at the 66th edition of the Spanish film extravaganza, due in September.

He will get the award at the Spanish festival on September 22 and will present his new film "Smallfoot" the next day.

"The award recognizes a career of almost five decades related to acting in theatre, film and television, telling stories as an actor, producer and director.

"The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner is known for his roles in television series 'Taxi' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', and movies such as 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest', 'Terms of Endearment', 'Romancing The Stone', 'Twins', 'Ruthless People', and 'Tin Men'," the festival said.

DeVito has also lent his voice to animated films, including new film "Smallfoot" as well as "Space Jam", "Hercules" and "The Lorax", among others.

The festival runs September 21-29.

