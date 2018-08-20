Ken Jeong, Carl Weathers board cast of 'Magnum PI' reboot

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Ken Jeong and Carl Weathers have joined the cast of "Magnum PI" reboot.

The CBS had recently ordered a pilot of the revival, which will be developed by "Hawaii Five-O" writers Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

The reboot will feature actor Jay Hernandez as Hawaii-based private investigator, Thomas Magnum.

The character was played by Tom Selleck in the original 1980s series.

According to EW, Jeong, 49, best known as Mr Chow from "The Hangover" films, will appear as Lee Ji-Won, an old school private investigator who is one of Magnum's regular poker buddies.

Weathers, who is best known for playing Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" films, will be portraying Dan, an old school Marine who is struggling to make ends meet as an honest fisherman.

The series will be executive produced by "Blacklist" producers John Davis and John Fox via their David Entertainment banner.

The series is set to premiere on September 24.