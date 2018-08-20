Home Entertainment English

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's strong message for black girls

Pinnock tweeted about how her niece had expressed dislike for her Afro because it made her stand out from the other children.

LONDON: Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given a powerful message to black girls about embracing their natural hair, following a conversation that she had with her seven-year-old niece.

Pinnock tweeted about how her niece had expressed dislike for her Afro because it made her stand out from the other children in her class at school, reports independent.co.uk.

"My niece of seven years once (said) she didn't like her Afro and wanted to look like the other girls in her class," Pinnock wrote.

"It broke my heart that she didn't consider what she had as beautiful."

Pinnock ended her tweet by encouraging young black girls to admire their natural hair, writing: "Love your curls, love your Afro. We need to teach young black girls that it is just as beautiful."

Pinnock's tweet has resonated with thousands of people on the social media platform.

