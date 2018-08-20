Home Entertainment English

Nick Jonas' 'Lovebug' leave Indian orphan girls 'love struck'

In the video, parents of Priyanka and Nick are seen clapping and cheering along with all the girls of the orphanage too.

Published: 20th August 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas left a group of orphan Indian girls "love struck" by singing his song "Lovebug" for them, says his fiancee and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick was in India with his parents for a few days last week as they had flown in for a 'roka' -- traditional Indian pre-wedding ceremony -- with Priyanka.

During the visit, Nick and Priyanka also made time to visit the girls at the St. Catherine's orphanage here.

Priyanka shared a sweet video in which Nick is singing "Lovebug" live for the girls.

"12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the 'Lovebug'. Thank you Nick Jonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time," the "Fashion" actress wrote.

In the video, parents of Priyanka and Nick are seen clapping and cheering along with all the girls of the orphanage too.

Earlier, Nick had also shared a video of Priyanka dancing on her song "Tune maari entriyaan" and captioned it as "St Catherine's Orphanage today. My heart is full."

Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night.

Following the 'roka' ceremony on Saturday, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose directorial "The Sky is Pink".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony