Prince albums get released across digital platforms

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Twenty three of late singer Prince's catalogue titles and "Prince Anthology: 1995-2010" (a newly-curated anthology of 37 essential tracks from the era) are now available across various streaming services and digital service providers.

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), launched its first round of Prince catalogue digital on August 17, read a statement.

Many of these albums are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artiste's online in-print catalogue.

The first wave of Prince catalogue titles was released through an exclusive agreement struck in June between SME and The Prince Estate. It focuses on the years 1995-2010.

For Prince, 1995-2010 was an unprecedented period of sustained and prolific creativity.

Releasing fresh recordings at a rapid-fire pace through a variety of distribution strategies including his own online NPG Music Club, Prince was making some of the most provocative, experimental and soulful music of his career.

Freed from major label demands and expectations, Prince was able to write, record and release his own music on his own terms.

"Prince Anthology: 1995-2010" brings together 37 key recordings from the era. It opens with the title track from "Emancipation". "This is my most important record," Prince had said when the album released in 1996.

It closes with "We march" (from 1995's "The Gold Experience").

"Prince Anthology: 1995-2010" also draws tracks from albums like "Chaos and Disorder", "Crystal Ball", "The Truth", "Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic" and "Musicology".