To denounce deforestation, Peruvian actor Richard Torres marries tree

By IANS

SANTO DOMINGO: Peruvian actor Richard Torres has "married" a tree in the Dominican Republic capital to draw attention to the indiscriminate felling of forests.

In the curious ceremony on Sunday in the Ciudad Colonial neighbourhood here Torres placed a ring on the tree and told a person who acted as a judge that he accepted the marriage.

"We have come to Santo Domingo to perform our wedding number 17 and we will not stop until we establish a new Guinness record, with 100 ceremonies like this," the actor told EFE.

The small ritual attracted dozens of people in the Columbus Park, a few meters away from the Cathedral of Santo Domingo.

Torres was assisted by a couple of Dominican actors, who served as best man and bridesmaid of the wedding.

Although admitting that the project is very expensive, the actor said he will continue with his plan to make at least five weddings a year in different countries and cities.

Before Santo Domingo, Torres wedded to a tree in his native Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Guatemala, Cuba and Bolivia, among other countries.