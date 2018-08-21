Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus call it quits

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus went public with their romance in July 2017 after the 'Batman' star split from Jennifer Garner following 10 years of marriage.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Seems like, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have parted ways after a year of dating.

The 'Justice League' star, 46 and the 'Saturday Night Live' producer, 38, split two-to-three weeks ago. "They are still very amicable and have stayed friends," a source told E! Online. "They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both."

The news comes after the Oscar-winning actor was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton - which fuelled rumours that he and Shookus had split. Shookus has since deleted her Instagram account.

The two went public with their romance in July 2017 after the 'Batman' star split from Jennifer Garner following 10 years of marriage.

Affleck shares three children with Garner, namely daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lindsay Shookus Ben Affleck

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony