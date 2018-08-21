Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus call it quits

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Seems like, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have parted ways after a year of dating.

The 'Justice League' star, 46 and the 'Saturday Night Live' producer, 38, split two-to-three weeks ago. "They are still very amicable and have stayed friends," a source told E! Online. "They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both."

The news comes after the Oscar-winning actor was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton - which fuelled rumours that he and Shookus had split. Shookus has since deleted her Instagram account.

The two went public with their romance in July 2017 after the 'Batman' star split from Jennifer Garner following 10 years of marriage.

Affleck shares three children with Garner, namely daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.