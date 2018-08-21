'GLOW' renewed for season three at Netflix

Home Entertainment English

Season one of 'GLOW' has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series.

Alison Brie

Beth Morgan, featured costume designer for 'GLOW', left, and Alison Brie attend the 12th annual 'Art of Television Costume Design' opening at the FIDM Museum & Galleries on the Park. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed its Emmy nominated show "Glow" for third season.

Season one of "GLOW" has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series.

The renewal comes nearly two months after the series' second season premiered, reported Variety.

Netflix has not yet announced a return date, but the series has bowed in summer its first two seasons.

"Glow", featuring Alison Brie in the lead, is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s.

It tells the fictional story of Brie's Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor who finds herself in an upstart women's wrestling circuit.

The series is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Flahive and Mensch.

