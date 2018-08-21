MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were broadcasted live on August 20, from New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Cardi B recieved the most number of nominations making it to 12 categories. The Carters - Beyonce and JAY-Z received eight nominations and so did rapper Drake, while Childish Gambino got seven.

Singing sensation Madonna remembered Aretha Franklin while presenting video of the year.

The show opened with performances by Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Logic and Ryan Tedder and Jennifer Lopez, who became the first Latin artist to receive the MTV 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'.

Here is the list of winners at MTV Video Music Awards:

Video of the year -

Ariana Grande- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - WINNER

The Carters - "APES**T"

Childish Gambin - "This Is America"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Artist of the Year -

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello - WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year-

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

Drake - God's Plan

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - "rockstar" - WINNER

Best New Artist-

Bazzi

Cardi B - WINNER

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration-

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

The Carters - APES**T

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero - WINNER

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

N.E.R.D & Rihanna -Lemon

Best Pop-

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry - WINNER

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -Havana

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Pink - What About Us

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Hip Hop-

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi

The Carters - APES**T

Drake - God's Plan

Cole - ATM

Migos ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It

Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li- WINNER

Best Latin-

Daddy Yankee - Dura

J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente - WINNER

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - Échame La Culpa

Maluma - Felices los 4

Shakira ft. Maluma - Chantaje

Best Dance-

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together - WINNER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me

David Guetta & Sia - Flames

Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence

Zedd & Liam Payne - Get Low (Street Video)

Best Rock-

Fall Out Boy - Champion

Foo Fighters - The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes - WINNER

Linkin Park - One More Light

Panic! at the Disco - Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Thirty Seconds to Mars - Walk on Water

Video with a Message-

Childish Gambino - This Is America - WINNER

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - Liberated

Drake - God's Plan

Janelle Monae - PYNK

Jessie Reyez - Gatekeeper

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

Best Cinematography-

Alessia Cara - Growing Pains - Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters - APES**T - Cinematography by Benoit Debie - WINNER

Childish Gambino - This Is America - mcDJ / RCA Records - Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - River - Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood - Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

Best Direction-

The Carters -APES**T - Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino - This Is America - Directed by Hiro Murai - WINNER

Drake - God's Plan - Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran - Perfect - Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something - Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood - Directed by Jay Martin

Best Art Direction-

The Carters - APES**T- Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue - WINNER

Childish Gambino - This Is America - Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole - ATM - Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel - Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA - The Weekend - Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do - Art Direction by Brett Hess

Best Visual Effects-

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together

Eminem ft. Beyonce - Walk On Water

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars - WINNER

Maroon 5 - Wait

Taylor Swift -Look What You Made Me Do

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY-

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

The Carters - APES**T

Childish Gambino -This Is America -WINNER

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Justin Timberlake -Filthy

Best Editing-

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)

The Carters - APES**T

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon - WINNER

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do