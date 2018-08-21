MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

WASHINGTON DC: The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were broadcasted live on August 20, from New York's Radio City Music Hall.
Cardi B recieved the most number of nominations making it to 12 categories. The Carters - Beyonce and JAY-Z received eight nominations and so did rapper Drake, while Childish Gambino got seven.
Singing sensation Madonna remembered Aretha Franklin while presenting video of the year.
The show opened with performances by Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Logic and Ryan Tedder and Jennifer Lopez, who became the first Latin artist to receive the MTV 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'.
Here is the list of winners at MTV Video Music Awards:
Video of the year -
Ariana Grande- "No Tears Left to Cry"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - "Havana" - WINNER
The Carters - "APES**T"
Childish Gambin - "This Is America"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Artist of the Year -
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song of the Year-
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
Drake - God's Plan
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - "rockstar" - WINNER
Best New Artist-
Bazzi
Cardi B - WINNER
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration-
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
The Carters - APES**T
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero - WINNER
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
N.E.R.D & Rihanna -Lemon
Best Pop-
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry - WINNER
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -Havana
Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Pink - What About Us
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Best Hip Hop-
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
The Carters - APES**T
Drake - God's Plan
Cole - ATM
Migos ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It
Nicki Minaj - Chun-Li- WINNER
Best Latin-
Daddy Yankee - Dura
J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente - WINNER
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - Dinero
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - Échame La Culpa
Maluma - Felices los 4
Shakira ft. Maluma - Chantaje
Best Dance-
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together - WINNER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
The Chainsmokers - Everybody Hates Me
David Guetta & Sia - Flames
Marshmello ft. Khalid - Silence
Zedd & Liam Payne - Get Low (Street Video)
Best Rock-
Fall Out Boy - Champion
Foo Fighters - The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes - WINNER
Linkin Park - One More Light
Panic! at the Disco - Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Thirty Seconds to Mars - Walk on Water
Video with a Message-
Childish Gambino - This Is America - WINNER
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges - Liberated
Drake - God's Plan
Janelle Monae - PYNK
Jessie Reyez - Gatekeeper
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
Best Cinematography-
Alessia Cara - Growing Pains - Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters - APES**T - Cinematography by Benoit Debie - WINNER
Childish Gambino - This Is America - mcDJ / RCA Records - Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran - River - Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood - Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
Best Direction-
The Carters -APES**T - Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino - This Is America - Directed by Hiro Murai - WINNER
Drake - God's Plan - Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran - Perfect - Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton - Say Something - Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood - Directed by Jay Martin
Best Art Direction-
The Carters - APES**T- Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue - WINNER
Childish Gambino - This Is America - Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole - ATM - Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel - Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA - The Weekend - Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do - Art Direction by Brett Hess
Best Visual Effects-
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - Lonely Together
Eminem ft. Beyonce - Walk On Water
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars - WINNER
Maroon 5 - Wait
Taylor Swift -Look What You Made Me Do
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY-
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
The Carters - APES**T
Childish Gambino -This Is America -WINNER
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Justin Timberlake -Filthy
Best Editing-
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
The Carters - APES**T
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Janelle Monae - Make Me Feel
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - Lemon - WINNER
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do