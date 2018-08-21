Home Entertainment English

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Jennifer Lopez​ receives 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'

Apart from receiving the coveted award, Jennifer Lopez also performed for the first time at the awards after 2001.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez has become the first Latin artist to receive the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

"It's an insane night for me; it's a really special thing- winning this award. [I'm] honored, it's just crazy for me. I don't have words. This is my town, I feel so at home here," exclaimed JLo, reported Fox News.

Apart from receiving the coveted award, the 'On the Floor' singer also performed for the first time at the awards after 2001, as reported by Variety.

She also won two awards for her recent song 'Dinero' - Best Collaboration and Best Latin.

The previous winners of the coveted Vanguard Award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake, to name a few.

The sought-after award is presented to music performers for their accomplishments in the film and music industry and was renamed after Michael Jackson 1991.

JLo also holds the distinct record of becoming the first woman to have a number one album and a film in the same week after releasing her second album 'J. Lo' and movie 'The Wedding Planner'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez MTV Video Music Awards 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games