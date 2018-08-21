MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Jennifer Lopez​ receives 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez has become the first Latin artist to receive the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

"It's an insane night for me; it's a really special thing- winning this award. [I'm] honored, it's just crazy for me. I don't have words. This is my town, I feel so at home here," exclaimed JLo, reported Fox News.

Apart from receiving the coveted award, the 'On the Floor' singer also performed for the first time at the awards after 2001, as reported by Variety.

She also won two awards for her recent song 'Dinero' - Best Collaboration and Best Latin.

The previous winners of the coveted Vanguard Award include the likes of Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake, to name a few.

The sought-after award is presented to music performers for their accomplishments in the film and music industry and was renamed after Michael Jackson 1991.

JLo also holds the distinct record of becoming the first woman to have a number one album and a film in the same week after releasing her second album 'J. Lo' and movie 'The Wedding Planner'.