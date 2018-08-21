Home Entertainment English

Taraji Henson-starrer 'What Men Want' gets new release date

Taraji P. Henson's comedy film 'What Men Want', which was scheduled to release on January 11, 2019, will now open on February 8 next year.

Taraji P Henson

Actor Taraji P Henson (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Taraji P. Henson's comedy film "What Men Want", which was scheduled to release on January 11, 2019, will now open on February 8 next year.

The news of the delay comes a week after Lionsgate vacated the February date by moving its Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy "Flarsky" to the summer season, reports variety.com.

"What Men Want" is a remake of the Mel Gibson comedy "What Women Want". Henson stars as a sports agent who, after being passed up for a well-deserved promotion, gains the ability to hear men's thoughts.

The movie, directed by Adam Shankman, also stars actors Aldis Hodge and Tracy Morgan.

"What Women Want", directed by Nancy Meyers, grossed $374 million worldwide.

