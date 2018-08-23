Home Entertainment English

51-year-old Nicole Kidman​ transforms into 'real middle-aged woman' for 'Destroyer'

The Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman appeared gaunt and weary in the first photograph from her upcoming film.

Nicole Kidman

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Nicole Kidman has ditched her usual glamorous Hollywood look. She will be seen as the "real middle-aged woman" for her role in "Destroyer".

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, appeared gaunt and weary in the first photograph from her upcoming film, reports people.com.

The movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, stars Kidman as a Los Angeles Police Department police officer named Erin Bell. The story tells how Bell went undercover as a young woman with a criminal gang and still faces the traumatic events 20 years later.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kusama said she had a clear vision of how she wanted Kidman to look for the role.

"We always knew that what we wanted her to look like was a real middle-aged woman with a past that she wears on her face. With sun damage and sleep deprivation and stress and rage, just in her whole physical body," Kusama told the magazine.

Of Kidman's transformation, Kusama said the actress "hates being in the make-up chair".

