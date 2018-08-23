Home Entertainment English

Wells Adams shares biggest concern about moving in with girlfriend Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams says his biggest fear about moving in with actress Sarah Hyland was the potential fights in their house.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Bachelorette" star Wells Adams says his biggest fear about moving in with actress Sarah Hyland was the potential fights in their house.

However, he tells people.com it wasn't disagreements between himself and his love he was worried about, it was the potential fights between dogs.

"The big concern was I have a big dog and she has two dogs and how that was going to work out," said the reality show bartender, 34.

"The first day was phenomenal and the second day they were fighting," Adams said in reference to his dog Carl and Hyland's dogs Barkley and Boo.

While tensions were initially high, Adams later revealed they are all in a good place now. "Everything's kind of settled down."

Aside from blending their furry family, living together, he said, "is great, totally fine and normal".

The "Bachelorette" alum revealed it helps that Hyland, 27, thinks she is always showering her with romantic gestures.

