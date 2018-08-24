Johnny Depp in settlement talks to end USD 30 million malpractice suit with ex-lawyers

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Johnny Depp is considering bringing an end to USD 30 million ruckuses with his ex-lawyers. The actor reached a final deal last month with his former business managers in the USD 25 million legal fight.

A jury trial will start on May 6 next year; the star's representatives and attorneys for Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman and Goodman LLP are now occupied in serious settlement talks, reported Deadline.

Right now nothing has been officially signed, and it is not even assured if the parties will have an agreement before their scheduled 28 August motion hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

It may come as welcoming news to Warner Bros, home of the November 16- releasing Depp starrer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, among others.

Neither the lawyers nor Depp's team commented on the current status of the settlement talks.

Parties are fighting over whether Bloom's firm was entitled to the fees of Depp's films according to the contingency agreement. The actor refuses citing the fact that they only had a handshake deal since 1999. But the opposite party says they are entitled because Depp never suggested that he felt otherwise over the years, even from January 2017 to October 2017 when he had sued TMG.

Depp's USD 30 million malpractice against his longtime lawyers said that there had never been a prescribed written contract between the two parties. The actor also claimed that the law firm had been working with the Management Group against his best interests and expressed economic desires.

Even if this case comes to a settlement, Depp isn't out of the legal issues as he is also involved with a lawsuit with former bodyguards over owed pay. Depp is also accused of assault by the location manager of 'City of Lies'. However, in the latter case, Depp said in a recent filing that he was provoked and responded in self-defense.