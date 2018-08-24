Home Entertainment English

Noah Cyrus opens up about her struggle with depression

Noah revealed that it is all about emotions, her struggle with anxiety, depression and how it is okay to feel that way.

Published: 24th August 2018

Noah Cyrus

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Mental health has become a major concern today. While this is more of an internal struggle, it becomes relatable if a celebrity talks about their experience or battle with the mental disorder.

Lately, many celebrities have come out to openly discuss this less-talked-about issue, with the recent being Miley Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus.

American singer Noah opened up about her struggle with depression and how it influenced her music, in a recent interview with L'Officiel USA.

Talking about her latest extended play (EP), Noah revealed that it is all about emotions, her struggle with anxiety, depression and how it is okay to feel that way.

Explaining what inspired the EP, Noah said that it is not about being able to ignore the feelings that one is going through. She further said that her latest project will provide fans with a taste of her "emo' side. She also pointed out that people tend to judge and make fun of a person going through depression, anxiety or panic attacks.

Noah released her debut single "Make Me (Cry)" in 2016 while her extended play is set to be released this year.

