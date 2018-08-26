Ariana Grande defends fiance Pete Davidson after he's mocked over his looks

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has come out in support of her fiance and actor Pete Davidson, who was mocked for his looks.

He was mocked by a satirical sports blog Barstool Sports for his looks.

Grande took to her Twitter to express her anger over the blog for saying that the comedian has "b***h*le eyes", reports eonline.com.

Granade tweeted: "You all do know that this man has an auto immune disease... right? Like you do understand what you are doing when you do this right? Just want to make sure."

Grande and Davidson's engagement was confirmed in June amid a whirlwind, highly publicised romance. The two continue to share affectionate message on social media, as well as photographs and videos of each other.