Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande defends fiance Pete Davidson after he's mocked over his looks

Grande took to her Twitter to express her anger over a blog for saying that the comedian has "b***h*le eyes.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has come out in support of her fiance and actor Pete Davidson, who was mocked for his looks.

He was mocked by a satirical sports blog Barstool Sports for his looks.

Grande took to her Twitter to express her anger over the blog for saying that the comedian has "b***h*le eyes", reports eonline.com.

Granade tweeted: "You all do know that this man has an auto immune disease... right? Like you do understand what you are doing when you do this right? Just want to make sure."

Grande and Davidson's engagement was confirmed in June amid a whirlwind, highly publicised romance. The two continue to share affectionate message on social media, as well as photographs and videos of each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ariana Grande Pete Davidson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5