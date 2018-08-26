Joaquin Phoenix not bothered about fans expectations for 'Joker'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Joaquin Phoenix is all set to get under the skin of iconic DC character The Joker and the actor says he is not feeling any pressure.

After the likes of Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill and Heath Ledger, Phoenix is the latest Hollywood star to play the character in a film, titled "Joker", which will be directed by Todd Philips.

In an interview with Indiewire, the 43-year-old actor brushed aside any notion that he was under stress to get his performance right.

"I could care less. I don't really think that much about what people think. Who cares, who cares? My approach to every movie is the same. What I'm interested in is the filmmaker and the idea of the character," the actor said.

Phoenix also said the promotional obligations for his latest film "The Sisters Brothers" is proving to be a hindrance in his preparation process for The Joker role.

"It is ideal to be able to focus on one thing and not do press while you're prepping for something else, which is not working out," he said.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, the film has a release date of October 4, 2019.