HBO teases first glimpse of 'Game of Thrones' season 8, among others

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It is time for all 'Game of Thrones' (GoT) fans to bid adieu to their Monday blues!

Cable network HBO has revealed the first look from the highly anticipated final season of the popular TV series. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and some from the upcoming eighth season of GoT.

The promo was unveiled ahead of the 'Sharp Objects' finale, according to Entertainment Weekly. The same promo also offers a glimpse of Meryl Streep in 'Big Little Lies Season 2', along with the look of True Detective's long-awaited season 3.

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' will be premiered in 2019. Reportedly, the return has been "delayed" from the first half to mid-2019.