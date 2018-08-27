John Krasinski attributes his success to wife Emily Blunt

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor John Krasinski believes his wife Emily Blunt is the reason for his recent success.

The 38-year-old actor starred alongside Blunt in "A Quiet Place", which we also directed and co-wrote.

The horror film has been a massive hit in the United States and other countries with even critics praising it for the visuals and story.

Speaking with The Independent, Krasinski credited Blunt for teaching him "so much about how to go about the business".

"I honestly feel I wouldn't have this career if I hadn't met her, because she's taught me so much about how to go about the business," the actor said.

"She's been my secret ingredient," he added.

Krasinski said it was Blunt who encouraged him to direct "A Quiet Place".

"I was originally just going to star and Emily told me I had to direct it.

She knew it was a huge opportunity for me, and in the madness she just let me be myself," he said.

The actor said after the film, their bond has become stronger than it ever was.

"It without a doubt made our marriage stronger. I think we were both surprised by that. Not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had," Krasinski said.

"I also certainly wouldn't have felt as comfortable watching someone else pretend to give birth in a bathtub," he joked.

Krasinski will be next in Amazon's "Jack Ryan" series, which is based on Tom Clancy's novels.