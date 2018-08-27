Home Entertainment English

John Krasinski attributes his success to wife Emily Blunt

Actor John Krasinski believes his wife Emily Blunt is the reason for his recent success.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

John Krasinski

Hollywood actor John Krasinski (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor John Krasinski believes his wife Emily Blunt is the reason for his recent success.

The 38-year-old actor starred alongside Blunt in "A Quiet Place", which we also directed and co-wrote.

The horror film has been a massive hit in the United States and other countries with even critics praising it for the visuals and story.

Speaking with The Independent, Krasinski credited Blunt for teaching him "so much about how to go about the business".

"I honestly feel I wouldn't have this career if I hadn't met her, because she's taught me so much about how to go about the business," the actor said.

"She's been my secret ingredient," he added.

Krasinski said it was Blunt who encouraged him to direct "A Quiet Place".

"I was originally just going to star and Emily told me I had to direct it.

She knew it was a huge opportunity for me, and in the madness she just let me be myself," he said.

The actor said after the film, their bond has become stronger than it ever was.

"It without a doubt made our marriage stronger. I think we were both surprised by that. Not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had," Krasinski said.

"I also certainly wouldn't have felt as comfortable watching someone else pretend to give birth in a bathtub," he joked.

Krasinski will be next in Amazon's "Jack Ryan" series, which is based on Tom Clancy's novels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emily Blunt John Krasinski

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love