Tom Hardy says he is signed on for two more 'Venom' films

Tom Hardy has said that he is ready to play Marvel antihero Venom in more than one film as he is contracted with Sony for three movies.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tom Hardy has said that he is ready to play Marvel antihero Venom in more than one film as he is contracted with Sony for three movies.

The 40-year-old actor is all set to debut as the character in Ruben Fleischer's "Venom", which also stars Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Hardy said he would be open to reprising his role as Eddie Brock and his alter-ego, Venom, should the film be a success.

"I'm open to whatever you want to do with it. We've signed up for three of them. So it's very much an open case. We'll see what people's responses are to it," Hardy said.

"I think it's an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It's an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it's the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were," he added.

The British star also hinted that the Spider-Man spin-off will serve as a standalone trilogy.

"We all prepped for it to be a standalone universe. So whatever Sony want to attach to it at a later date, it's a fulcrum piece. But let's see what happens when it lands," Hardy said.

