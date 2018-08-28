Home Entertainment English

Samantha Mathis to play new COO of Taylor Mason Capital in 'Billions'

The third-season finale saw the character leaving Axe Capital to start a new firm, with a few billion dollars in capital Axe thought was headed his way.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Billions'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actress Samantha Mathis has joined season four of television series 'Billions', in which she will be playing the role of Sara Hammon, the new COO of Taylor Mason Capital.

The third-season finale saw the character leaving Axe Capital to start a new firm, with a few billion dollars in capital Axe thought was headed his way, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Billions' revolves around Chuck Rhoades, a ruthless US Attorney, who engages in a battle with hedge fund kingpin Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod as they try to outdo each other in the competitive financial market.

The fourth season is scheduled to release in 2019.

Apart from Billions', the 48-year-old will next be seen in the movies 'Boarding School' and 'The Clovehitch Killer', both of which are due for release this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taylor Mason Capital Billions Samantha Mathis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love