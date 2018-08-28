Samantha Mathis to play new COO of Taylor Mason Capital in 'Billions'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actress Samantha Mathis has joined season four of television series 'Billions', in which she will be playing the role of Sara Hammon, the new COO of Taylor Mason Capital.

The third-season finale saw the character leaving Axe Capital to start a new firm, with a few billion dollars in capital Axe thought was headed his way, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Billions' revolves around Chuck Rhoades, a ruthless US Attorney, who engages in a battle with hedge fund kingpin Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod as they try to outdo each other in the competitive financial market.

The fourth season is scheduled to release in 2019.

Apart from Billions', the 48-year-old will next be seen in the movies 'Boarding School' and 'The Clovehitch Killer', both of which are due for release this year.