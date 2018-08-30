Anupam Kher remembers Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary

Home Entertainment English

The 63-year-old took to social media to thank the 'thriller' hit-maker for his eternal music and showmanship.

Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of late pop star Michael Jackson's 60th birth anniversary, veteran actor Anupam Kher remembered how meeting the 'king of pop' was one of the biggest highlights of his life.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also paid a dancing tribute to the pop legend.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at age 50 from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and sedatives. His physician who administered the drugs, Conrad Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

