Paramount shifts 'Top Gun' sequel release date to 2020

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tom Cruise's much-awaited "Top Gun" sequel has been pushed back to 2020 as Paramount Pictures updated its release calender.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, titled "Top Gun: Maverick", was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 12, 2019 but will now release on June 26, 2020.

The delay will provide the film's cast, that also include Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly, time for flight training.

The studio also announced that the sequel to its summer hit "A Quiet Place" will release on May 15, 2020.

The film was directed John Krasinski who also co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The nearly dialogue-free movie centres on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.