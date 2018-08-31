Home Entertainment English

Chris Hemsworth to star in India-set thriller 'Dhaka'

"Dhaka" is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Hemsworth (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth has been roped in for India-set kidnap drama "Dhaka", which will mark directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.

Hargrave has graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" to fight and stunt coordinator in "Captain America: Civil War", to holding those jobs plus some second unit directing in "Avengers: Infinity War".

Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth and Hargrave when they directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and two "Captain America" movies, are producing via their AGBO banner. The action thriller is set up at Netflix, reports deadline.com.

"Dhaka" is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self. The script is written by Joe Russo and he's producing with his brother, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and Ben Grayson.

The project is due to begin shooting in November and film until March 2019 in locales in India and Indonesia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chris Hemsworth Kidnap drama Dhaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing