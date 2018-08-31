Chris Hemsworth to star in India-set thriller 'Dhaka'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth has been roped in for India-set kidnap drama "Dhaka", which will mark directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.

Hargrave has graduated from being Chris Evans' stunt double in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" to fight and stunt coordinator in "Captain America: Civil War", to holding those jobs plus some second unit directing in "Avengers: Infinity War".

Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Hemsworth and Hargrave when they directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and two "Captain America" movies, are producing via their AGBO banner. The action thriller is set up at Netflix, reports deadline.com.

"Dhaka" is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self. The script is written by Joe Russo and he's producing with his brother, AGBO's Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment's Hemsworth and Ben Grayson.

The project is due to begin shooting in November and film until March 2019 in locales in India and Indonesia.