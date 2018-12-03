Sophia Loren says goodbye to cinema after a great innings

Ranjan Das Gupta By

Express News Service

The legendary Sophia Loren now leads a retired life. She is content with her achievements. Loren has quit acting and feels present day films are not comparable to Gone With The Wind or Citizen Caine. Though she has bid goodbye to acting, she is ready to be under arc lights only if she receives a special author backed character.

She was last seen almost a decade ago in Nine. As usual Sophia Loren scored with her effortless performance and singing abilities. Now it is not that Loren is tired of facing the arc lights.

Those very close to her know from her nature that she wants to relax and spend time with family. A rarely known anecdote about her is that actor Ingrid Bergman greeted Loren with tears of joy after viewing Two Women. Actor Katharine Hepburn admonished her for accepting a forgettable film like Arabesque. Loren did express this a couple of times earlier. Even singer Nana Mouskouri and Dalia Lave have been admirers of Loren’s singing.

Admirers all over the world are eagerly waiting for one of their favourite actress to once again, return to the silver screen and say hello as only she can.