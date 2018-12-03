Home Entertainment English

Sophia Loren says goodbye to cinema after a great innings

Loren has quit acting and feels present day films are not comparable to Gone With The Wind or Citizen Caine.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren (File | AFP)

By Ranjan Das Gupta
Express News Service

The legendary Sophia Loren now leads a retired life. She is content with her achievements. Loren has quit acting and feels present day films are not comparable to Gone With The Wind or Citizen Caine. Though she has bid goodbye to acting, she is ready to be under arc lights only if she receives a special author backed character.

She was last seen almost a decade ago in Nine. As usual Sophia Loren scored with her effortless performance and singing abilities. Now it is not that Loren is tired of facing the arc lights. 

Those very close to her know from her nature that she wants to relax and spend time with family. A rarely known anecdote about her is that actor Ingrid Bergman greeted Loren with tears of joy after viewing Two Women. Actor Katharine Hepburn admonished her for accepting a forgettable film like Arabesque. Loren did express this a couple of times earlier. Even singer Nana Mouskouri and Dalia Lave have been admirers of Loren’s singing.

Admirers all over the world are eagerly waiting for one of their favourite actress to once again, return to the silver screen and say hello as only she can.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sophia Loren

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp