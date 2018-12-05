Home Entertainment English

Rapper Cardi B, Offset call it quits

The duo had packed on public display of affection just last week at a concert where Offset joined Cardi on stage while she performed some of her biggest hits.

Cardi B and Offset. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B has said that she and her husband Offset have called it quits and plan to get a divorce.

Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news via a lengthy video, which she captioned simply: "There you go..peace and love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," said Cardi, who appeared to be topless in the intimate clip, reported etonline.com.

"We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she added.

The couple secretly wed in September 2017, and didn't reveal the news until this June. However, their relationship was marred by multiple allegations of infidelity leveled against Offset after the pair announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July.

"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," Cardi said in the video, and added: "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Cardi went on to say she will "always have a lot of love" for Offset "because he is my daughter's father".

Offset later seemingly confirmed the news in a comment on Cardi's post, writing: "Y'all won," leading fans to speculate as to who the rapper was referring.

