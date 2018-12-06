I've been in therapy for years: Jennifer Aniston

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Aniston says she feels fortunate to have survived her level of fame without any "emotional scarring".

In an interview with Extra, the actress also reacted to reports claiming that she sought therapy after her split from Justin Theroux, reports people.com.

"How lucky I am I got through (fame) without having any emotional scarring," Aniston said when reflecting on her career.

On reports that she had sought counselling after her break-up from Theroux, Aniston said: "I've been in therapy for years."

Aniston split from Theroux in February after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.

In September, Aniston finished filming her upcoming "Murder Mystery" alongside Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy.