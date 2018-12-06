'Narcos: Mexico' renewed for season 2

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Drug trade drama "Narcos: Mexico" has been renewed for a second season by streaming site Netflix.

Originally intended as a fourth season of "Narcos", which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel, "Narcos: Mexico" became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today, reports variety.com.

Season 1 charts the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire.

When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

In addition to Luna and Pena, the first season also starred Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosio, Matt Letscher, and Aaron Staton.