Emily Bett Rickards is your best bet

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

Canadian actress Emily Bett Rickards’s breakthrough role came in 2012 with her first television casting, as Felicity Smoak in the TV series, Arrow. Originally, her character was supposed to be a one-episode appearance, but following the largely positive response to Smoak, she went on to become a series regular. As Arrow returns for Season Seven, we speak to her on what the season has in store.

It’s been revealed that Felicity Smoak is in protective custody at the start of Season Seven.

EBR: Wait… How do you know that? Who’s been spoiling the storylines? Well, first of all, Felicity is a grown-a** woman. She is not in anybody’s custody.

She is in witness protection. Yes, that is what’s happening — but she isn’t in anybody’s protective custody. She has constantly battled being a woman who has to continually check her back, but I think she’s tired of doing that.

