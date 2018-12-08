Home Entertainment English

WATCH| Iron man prepares to die in this new Avengers 4 trailer

Avengers 4 also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation.

Published: 08th December 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Avengers: End Game. (Photo|Youtube screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited trailer of the fourth installment of Avengers, 'Avengers: End Game' has finally arrived and it is shrouded in mystery following Marvel Studios' cliffhanger ending to 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

The trailer opens with a message from Iron man in space. "Part of the journey is the end," he says. It, then, continues to find Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow scrambling for a way to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), who "wiped out 50 per cent of all living creatures" and destroyed the Avengers with the help of the Infinity Stones.

'Avengers: Endgame' stars a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Avengers 4 also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the upcoming Captain Marvel. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some key actors, including Chris Evans, who seemed to bid farewell to his character, Captain America, earlier this year on Twitter.

'Avengers 4' is directed by 'Avengers: Infinity War' filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is set to hit the screen on May 3, 2019. 

