'Aquaman' has vital message about Earth's health: Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa explained that his character Arthur will fight against the Orm to save the planet.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa says his forthcoming film "Aquaman" includes an important environmental message.

In the film, Momoa essays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, with character duality.

Talking about the duality and the vital message, the actor said in a statement: "He has got a lot of bravado, but he does have compassion and even fears. He is a good man, but what makes him truly great is that only he can unite these two different societies because he is also Atlantean, and the chosen one.

"Yet what makes him human, even humble under all that swagger, is that he knows he is just not ready for it.

"Unfortunately for Arthur, time is not on his side. His half-brother, Orm, has seen to that, and his plan to incite a war allowed the filmmakers to include vital messaging about the health of our planet in the story. Orm has decided to unite all the ocean kingdoms, and attack the surface world, largely because of all the things we do to pollute our oceans."

Momoa explained that his character Arthur will fight against the Orm to save the planet.

"Arthur doesn't care if he is king, he just doesn't want Orm to hurt the surface. Orm is all about uniting the seven kingdoms and taking over the whole world. So, Arthur finally sees that he has to stop him and the only way to do that is embark on this huge crusade, this epic road trip. That is the cool part because it has this 'romancing the stone' kind of vibe, which I really loved."

Also featuring actress Amber Heard, "Aquaman" will hit the screens in India on December 14, a week ahead of its release in the US by Warner Bros.

