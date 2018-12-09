I don't know the real truth: Matthew McConaughey on 'Titanic' rumours

By PTI

LONDON: Matthew McConaughey, who recently revealed that he auditioned for James Cameron's classic hit "Titanic", says he was never offered the part of Jack Dawson, which was later portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 49-year-old actor said he did audition for the role alongside Kate Winslet but things didn't materialise.

"I don't know the real truth. I heard that James Cameron told people I had the part but that I turned it down," McConaughey said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show".

"I did read with Kate (Winslet) but I was never offered the part. If I was, I'd like to talk to my agent about it!" he added.