'Arrow' actress Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers get married

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Arrow" actor Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers are a married couple now.

The duo exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends at Sunset Key, Florida.

Cassidy announced the news on her Instagram page.

She also posted a picture of her kissing her new husband.

She wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown and her hair in a bun, with no veil and he wore a white jacket over black pants.

(Photo | Instagram)

"I can't help falling in love with you. YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,"she wrote.

Cassidy, daughter of the late David Cassidy, announced her engagement in June 2017.