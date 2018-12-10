'Arrow' actress Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers get married

LOS ANGELES: "Arrow" actor Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers are a married couple now.
The duo exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends at Sunset Key, Florida.
Cassidy announced the news on her Instagram page.
She also posted a picture of her kissing her new husband.
She wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown and her hair in a bun, with no veil and he wore a white jacket over black pants.
"I can't help falling in love with you. YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,"she wrote.
Cassidy, daughter of the late David Cassidy, announced her engagement in June 2017.