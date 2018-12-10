Home Entertainment English

Here is how Nick Jonas celebrated one week of marriage with Priyanka Chopra

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:06 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: American singer Nick Jonas is cherishing every bit of being married to Priyanka Chopra, and this latest post is proof of the same.

The 26-year-old singer shared a picture from his Christian wedding on Instagram to celebrate one week of marriage alongside the caption: "One week ago today ? @priyankachopra"

According to People magazine, the design of the cake is inspired by the art deco style of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur- the venue of their wedding- and featured a romantic visual of the couple on the crest.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani. 

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wedding

