Donald Trump​ thought I was Bruce Wayne, recalls Christian Bale​

Actor Christian Bale, who stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film, recounted the past meeting with Trump.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Bale

Hollywood actor Christian Bale (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Christian Bale, who features in political dramedy "Vice", says current US President Donald Trump treated him like the famous fictional character Bruce Wayne when he met him while filming "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2011.

On the red carpet for the premiere of "Vice" here, Bale, who stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film, recounted the past meeting with Trump.

"I met him, one time. We were filming on 'Batman' in Trump Tower and he said, 'come on up to the office'. I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne," Bale told Variety.

"Because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president," he added.

On his weight gain for the role of Cheney, Bale said he consulted a nutritionist this time around rather than "winging it", as he did for his other transformative roles.

"This is the first time I actually did go to a nutritionist cause I'm starting to feel my mortality. I did decide, 'You know what, I might die, so maybe I should go to see someone who actually knows what they're talking about instead of just winging it', which is what I've always done."

