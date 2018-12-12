Home Entertainment English

Relationship with Amy Winehouse wasn't fuelled by drugs, says ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil

Piers Morgan offered that their tempestuous relationship was driven a lot by drugs, an accusation Blake was keen to have his say on.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Amy Winehouse

Late singer Amy Winehouse (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Late singer Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil says their relationship was not fuelled by drugs.

In a rare television appearance, Civil said they "only used drugs for six months of their marriage", reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 36-year-old appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to talk about his relationship with the late star, who died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011.

Piers Morgan offered that their "tempestuous" relationship was "driven a lot by drugs", an accusation Blake was keen to have his say on.

"No it wasn't, it wasn't," he told the host, and added: "This is something that needs to be addressed. In six or seven years that me and Amy were on and off together, tempestuous perhaps is... if you want to call it that.

"We had one break for a while, we had one argument that was in the press. The drug thing is something that has been attributed to me for years but in fact, me and Amy only used drugs together for maybe six months of our marriage, that was it. And before that Amy didn't use drugs, she smoked cannabis, I did heroin maybe four or five times."

When Morgan asked him if he feels a "responsibility", Civil, who was married to Winehouse from 2007-2009, said: "Always, always, but also I'm not ready to be the only person anymore. I feel I am the only person who has taken responsibility and has done since Amy was alive.

"I feel that maybe since the last film about Amy came out two years ago, the documentary, there has been a certain sort of shift in blame to other parties. Amy didn't do anything Amy didn't want to do. I will always carry a burden of guilt. I feel how I should have acted."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amy Winehouse Blake Fielder Civil Amy Winehouse drug issue Amy Winehouse death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp