Relationship with Amy Winehouse wasn't fuelled by drugs, says ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil

By IANS

LONDON: Late singer Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil says their relationship was not fuelled by drugs.

In a rare television appearance, Civil said they "only used drugs for six months of their marriage", reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 36-year-old appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to talk about his relationship with the late star, who died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011.

Piers Morgan offered that their "tempestuous" relationship was "driven a lot by drugs", an accusation Blake was keen to have his say on.

"No it wasn't, it wasn't," he told the host, and added: "This is something that needs to be addressed. In six or seven years that me and Amy were on and off together, tempestuous perhaps is... if you want to call it that.

"We had one break for a while, we had one argument that was in the press. The drug thing is something that has been attributed to me for years but in fact, me and Amy only used drugs together for maybe six months of our marriage, that was it. And before that Amy didn't use drugs, she smoked cannabis, I did heroin maybe four or five times."

When Morgan asked him if he feels a "responsibility", Civil, who was married to Winehouse from 2007-2009, said: "Always, always, but also I'm not ready to be the only person anymore. I feel I am the only person who has taken responsibility and has done since Amy was alive.

"I feel that maybe since the last film about Amy came out two years ago, the documentary, there has been a certain sort of shift in blame to other parties. Amy didn't do anything Amy didn't want to do. I will always carry a burden of guilt. I feel how I should have acted."