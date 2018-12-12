Home Entertainment English

When Milo Ventimiglia couldn't get work for a year

Hollywood actor Milo Ventimiglia admitted he was close to moving to Italy before landing a role in the movie 'Static'.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Milo Ventimiglia

Hollywood actor Milo Ventimiglia (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Milo Ventimiglia says he almost quit the acting business when he couldnt get a job for a year.

"I've had moments where I've had to pick myself up," the "This Is Us" star told Access in a new interview, reported pagesix.com.

"Probably in my early 30s, I couldn't get hired in town. I really couldn't. That was back in the 'Heroes' days. I did not work for one calendar year. One entire year, I couldn't get a job.

"I was really having to re-evaluate what I was going to be doing because, you know, it's a profession. You need to feed yourself and clothe yourself and have a roof over your head. I was starting to see those things minimise."

Ventimiglia, who starred in "Heroes" from 2006-2010, admitted he was close to moving to Italy before landing a role in the movie "Static", which according to IMDb, was released in 2012.

"I was going to cash in and move to Italy on my European passport and find a farm to work on," he said, adding he would have buzzed his hair, grown a beard and gotten a motorcycle had he made the shift.

However, being patient worked for the actor, who has been nominated for two Emmys for his role on the show "This Is Us", which airs in India on Star World.

