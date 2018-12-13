Doctor Strange sequel confirmed

By Express News Service

With Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame clocking a world record number of views, news is coming in thick and fast about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest of this is that Scott Derrickson, who directed and co-wrote 2016’s Doctor Strange, will be returning to helm the sequel. The studio is currently on the lookout for a writer to work on the film’s script.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the titular character in the first film, will be returning as the master of the mystic arts, and two others who are expected to join him from the original are Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong as Dr.Christine Palmer and Wong, respectively. Karl Mordo, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose turn to the dark side was part of the end credits of the original is speculated to return as the antagonist of the sequel, which might get a release in May 2021.

The character of Doctor Strange is meanwhile expected to feature in Avengers: Endgame.