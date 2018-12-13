Jason Momoa wants to visit India

By IANS

MANILA: Actor Jason Momoa is looking forward to the release of "Aquaman" in India, and says he wishes he could visit the country soon.

Momoa stars as Aquaman in the upcoming "Aquaman" -- the first solo film to feature the character from the DC Extended Universe. The film got a terrific start in China, and has already minted over $100 million.

Asked about the future of the franchise, Momoa told IANS in an exclusive interaction: "We are going to wait till it hits America and the rest of the world. Let's see how it does in India."

ALSO READ: 'Aquaman' film review

He asked about the buzz over the Warner Bros project in India, and said: "I wish I could go to India. I wish I could go to Delhi."

Releasing pan-India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release, the film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be -- a king.

"'Aquaman' is the hardest movie I've done in my life. Physically, and I had two stunt doubles. Both of them got hurt, and so did I. The sheer amount of stunts and action in this was insane. You're fighting in a 40-pound suit, and by the end you're in a soup of you... And I don't like my soup," Momoa said in an earlier interview.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne and Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis.

There's also Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.