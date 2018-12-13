Megan Mullally to host 2019 SAG Awards

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Megan Mullally will host the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The "Will & Grace" actress will host the 25th edition of the gala on January 27, 2019, at the Shrine Auditorium here, reported variety.com.

Mullally won two Primetime Emmy Awards for supporting actress in a comedy series in 2000 and 2006, along with four SAG Awards for her role as Karen Walker in "Will & Grace".

"We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary. This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show," said executive producer Kathy Connell.

Mullally said: "As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I'm over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary."