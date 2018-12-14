I definitely want to be a father: Nick Jonas

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-singer Nick Jonas, who recently married Priyanka Chopra, says he "definitely" wants to have kids in the future.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr.

The wedding was followed by an equally grand ceremony as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Talking to Spotify's The Rewind, Jonas shared his plans to start a family with Priyanka, saying, "I definitely want to be a father someday."

He also opened up a about his own childhood and said he grew up "pretty quick".

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age," Jonas said.

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," he added.

