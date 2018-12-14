I don't think it is particularly brave: Matty Healy on discussing his drug addiction

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Matty Healy, frontman of the Brit Award-winning band The 1975, has been vocal about his drug addiction, but he doesn't find it "particularly brave" to talk about it in the band's new song or other platforms.

"Give yourself a try" from the band's latest album "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships" has a line -- "And you'll make a lot of money, and it's funny 'cause you'll move somewhere sunny and get addicted to drugs". Healy has also spoken about his addiction to drugs in past interviews.

A lot of celebrities feel uncomfortable talking about drugs, so what made him take this brave step?

"I don't think it is particularly brave... telling the truth is kind of the only option. That's why I represent it in my art and the way I speak and the way I am with people," Healy told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"It is important for me to be upfront. People can deal with anything as long as it is true. When you mess around with somebody, that's when you lose people," the 29-year-old added.

The songs of the Grammy-nominated group have also touched upon topics like sex, love and even US President Donald Trump.

"It's just me trying to understand the world and that's what everybody is trying to do; so I think that's why people understand the record," shared the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, who once said "F*** Donald Trump" during a performance.

Like their previous two albums -- "The 1975" (2013) and "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It" (2016) -- "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships" has also secured UK No. 1 album spot.

Was there any kind of pressure on the band, which also consists of lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel, due to their past success?

"There was probably... initial fear of not being as good as we were, but when we started making the record, we did it just for fun. If it stopped being fun, then we would move on to something else," said Healy.

He is currently promoting their third album, but the announcement for their fourth one has already been done. Isn't it little taxing to move on to another album so quickly?

"No. That's the safest option for us. I love making music. If we aren't making music in between, (we are) trying to tell everybody about 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'... we have the opportunity to party, get loose and lazy. It's much better (to make music)," he said.

Asked about their fourth album, he shared: "I don't know. I care about my music, but I don't care if the record lives up to people's expectations or if they think it's going to be like a continuation from 'A Brief Inquiry...'. I am really not interested in people's preconceptions."

Next year, they will also perform in Asia, but the list doesn't include India.

"We haven't been to India or Pakistan. We will definitely come to India. The fact that we have not been (to India)... is a bit crazy. I am sure we will play there," he said.

And it seems like there is a lot of time as he has no plans of parting ways with bandmates anytime soon.

"We have been together for 17 years already. I don't think we are going anywhere. I can't imagine that we will ever really split up," he said.