Jennifer Lopez turns into a casting director for her film Second Act

Well-known American actor Milo Ventimiglia was her first choice for the character of Trey and Peter Segal couldn’t agree more! 

Published: 14th December 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Jennifer Lopez (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok).

By Express News Service

Iconic diva Jennifer Lopez will give us an inspiring start to the new year 2019 with her film Second Act, directed by Peter Segal. The film will hit theaters on January 4. Revolving around the story of Maya, a deserving but undervalued woman, Lopez portrays an ambitious character who gets a chance to prove that street smarts are as good as book smarts in the real world, if not better.

“I only saw Milo Ventimiglia for Trey,” said the actress. “His face always popped into my mind. He’s so busy now with his hit show but he read the script and once we spoke, we both knew it was something we wanted to do together,” shares Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez

