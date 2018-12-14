Jennifer Lopez turns into a casting director for her film Second Act

By Express News Service

Iconic diva Jennifer Lopez will give us an inspiring start to the new year 2019 with her film Second Act, directed by Peter Segal. The film will hit theaters on January 4. Revolving around the story of Maya, a deserving but undervalued woman, Lopez portrays an ambitious character who gets a chance to prove that street smarts are as good as book smarts in the real world, if not better.

To play her love interest in the film, Lopez knew who would be best. Well-known American actor Milo Ventimiglia was her first choice for the character of Trey and Peter Segal couldn’t agree more!

“I only saw Milo Ventimiglia for Trey,” said the actress. “His face always popped into my mind. He’s so busy now with his hit show but he read the script and once we spoke, we both knew it was something we wanted to do together,” shares Lopez.