Home Entertainment English

Tommy Lee and son Brandon reconcile after a fight

Brandon Lee is the eldest son of American musician Tommy and ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tommy Lee

American musician Tommy Lee (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American musician Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee appeared to have patched up after their physical altercation in March this year.

According to E!Online, the musician posted a photo of himself with a bloodied lip after a fight with his eldest son. Tommy also tweeted on March 6, "My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."

Since then, the two have shared plenty of cryptic posts on social media.

However, the tension between the father and son seem to have vanished over the following months, as the 'Still Waiting' singer posted a photo of him and Brandon hugging it out on Instagram.

He captioned the image as, "I love you son."

Brandon is the eldest son of Tommy and ex-wife Pamela Anderson. They also share a 20-year-old son, Dylan Lee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tommy Lee Brandon Lee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp