Tommy Lee and son Brandon reconcile after a fight

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American musician Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee appeared to have patched up after their physical altercation in March this year.

According to E!Online, the musician posted a photo of himself with a bloodied lip after a fight with his eldest son. Tommy also tweeted on March 6, "My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."

Since then, the two have shared plenty of cryptic posts on social media.

However, the tension between the father and son seem to have vanished over the following months, as the 'Still Waiting' singer posted a photo of him and Brandon hugging it out on Instagram.

He captioned the image as, "I love you son."

Brandon is the eldest son of Tommy and ex-wife Pamela Anderson. They also share a 20-year-old son, Dylan Lee.