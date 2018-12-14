Home Entertainment English

TV Academy sets minimum 75 minutes runtime length for TV movie category

The move is aimed at episodes of TV shows, which have dominated the category in recent years.

Published: 14th December 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The TV Academy on Friday announced a rule change that would make it tough for the standalone episodes of popular shows to compete in the outstanding TV movie category of the Primetime Emmys.

In a press release, the academy announced that it has set a minimum runtime of "75 minutes for a Television Movie".

In the last three years, "Sherlock" special "Abominable Bride"; and "San Junipero" and "USS Callister" episodes of "Black Mirror" bagged the trophies for outstanding TV movie.

"San Junipero", one of the most critically acclaimed and fan favourite episode of "Black Mirror", had a runtime of 61 and the new rule will make it ineligible to compete in the category.

The TV Academy also announced that it has installed a new category, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, which will recognize "the unique creative process and evaluation criteria for documentary scoring, versus scoring for scripted series or specials".

Additionally, the choreography category has been split into two -- Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming (Variety Series, Variety Special, Structured Reality, Unstructured Reality and Competition Program); and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming (Comedy Series, Drama Series, Limited Series and Television Movie).

TV Academy

